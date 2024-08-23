Can the integrity attribute be used with both script and link tags in HTML?

Hello,
I’ve been researching the
integrity attribute and noticed that most examples only show it being used with
<script> tags. For example:
<script src="script.js" integrity="sha256-0USrj4sQQTNqgzXcG6YOZrppFBSGKt3XS8KRgRzfIEk=" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
This made me wonder if the
integrity attribute can also be applied to
<link> tags for CSS files. Is it possible to use
integrity with CSS in the same way it’s used with scripts?
<link rel="stylesheet" href="main.css" integrity? >
You might wonder why I didn’t just try it myself. Well, I did, and the CSS still loads fine. However, I’m not sure if adding the
integrity attribute actually has any effect on CSS files. I would appreciate any feedback on this.