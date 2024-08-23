Can the integrity attribute be used with both script and link tags in HTML?

Hello,

I’ve been researching the integrity attribute and noticed that most examples only show it being used with <script> tags. For example:

<script src="script.js" integrity="sha256-0USrj4sQQTNqgzXcG6YOZrppFBSGKt3XS8KRgRzfIEk=" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>

This made me wonder if the integrity attribute can also be applied to <link> tags for CSS files. Is it possible to use integrity with CSS in the same way it’s used with scripts?

<link rel="stylesheet" href="main.css" integrity? >