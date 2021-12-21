Can someone tell me why i may be experiencing an error when attempting to display my JWT?

Connection function:
function Connect(server, sId, aId, password) {
console.log("Creating connection")
var postData = {Server: server, SId: sId, AId: aId, Password: password}
var strData = JSON.stringify(postData);
// creating Json web token
const token = jwt.sign({strData}, process.env.TOKEN_SECRET, {algorithm: "HS512"});
MakeConnectionRequest('//path', strData, token);
}
Request where I’m attempting to display the token within the authorisation header.
function MakeConnectionRequest(path, data, token) {
const options =
{
method: 'POST',
protocol: 'https:',
hostname: '', // leaving empty
//port: 443,
path: `${path}`,
rejectUnauthorized: false,
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
'Content-Length': 89,
'authorisation': `${token}` // im trying to insert the token here.
},
};
const request = https.request(options, res => {
console.log(`statusCode: ${res.statusCode}`)
res.on('data', d => {
process.stdout.write(d)
})
})
request.on('response', (response) => {
console.log(`STATUS: ${response.statusCode}`);
console.log(`HEADERS: ${JSON.stringify(response.headers)}`);
response.on('data', (chunk) => {
console.log(`BODY: ${chunk}`);
})
response.on('end', () => {
console.log('No more data in response.')
});
});
request.on('error', error => {
console.error(error)
})
request.write(data, 'utf-8');
request.end();
}
In the terminal it doesn’t return a token it shows “www-authenticate”: “Bearer”. Does anyone know why this may be? There’s not much content online regarding client requests in electron, usually i would go onto YouTube for an in depth explanation but i cant find anything.
Thankyou!