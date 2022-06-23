Can someone please help me? JavaScript

Hi everyone, I’m a programming student and I need help with an exercise, can someone help me? I have to create a form with a budget, (already created, I leave the code below), which depending on what I put later has to increase or decrease the price, the problem comes in the javascript part, which I am not capable of, and it was If someone can help me to generate it, I would be very grateful. It must have the following characteristics.

In the product field: it is a select with four options: select category / web page design / app development / seo/sem positioning each product will have a different price

In the term field: it is a numerical field, depending on the number of months in which you wish to receive the product, a discount will be applied to the final budget.

Extras: I put three checks: online store / graphic design / social networks. that each option selected will increase the budget.

in the budget field: in this field it must be updated with any change made in the product choices, months and extras, without using buttons or refreshing the page.

I am missing the js code that I am not able to do it, can someone help me please? Thank you very much in advance, I leave you the html code of the entire form:

Nombre:

Apellidos:

Teléfono de contacto:

Email:

<fieldset> <legend>Presupuesto</legend> <div class="formularioitems"> <label for="productos">Productos:</label> <select name="selecion" size="1"> <option value="vacio">Seleccione categoria</option> <option value="diseñopaginaweb">Diseño de página web</option> <option value="desarrollodeapps">Desarrollo de apps</option> <option value="posicionamiento">Posicionamiento SEO/SEM</option> </select> </div> <div class="formularioitems"> <label for="plazo">Plazo (en meses):</label> <input type="number" name="plazo" id="plazo"> </div> <div class="formularioitems"> <p>Elija los extras para el producto:</p><br> <label for="extra1">Tienda online</label> <input type="checkbox" name="extra1" id="extra1"> <label for="extra2">Diseño gráfico</label> <input type="checkbox" name="extra2" id="extra2"> <label for="extra2">Redes sociales</label> <input type="checkbox" name="extra3" id="extra3"> </div> <div class="formularioitems"> <label for="presupuesto">Presupuesto</label> <input type="text" name="presupuest" id="container" readonly> </div> </fieldset><br> <fieldset> <legend>Aceptación de los términos y las condiciones de privacidad</legend> <div class="formulariocheck"> <input type="checkbox" name="chterminos" id="chterminos" required> <label for="chterminos">Acepto los términos y condiciones y la política de privacidad de la empresa.</label> </div> <div> <input type="submit" name="envio" id="enviar" value="Enviar"> <input type="reset" name="borrar" id="borrar" value="Borrar"> </div> </fieldset> </form>

