Can somebody tell me how to echo a checked checkbox with a table from database? Kindly help?

#1 
<?php
include "config.php";
?>
<!doctype html>
<html>
  <head>

  <?php
  if(isset($_POST['submit'])){

    if(!empty($_POST['lang'])) {

      $lang = implode(",",$_POST['lang']);

      // Insert and Update record
      $checkEntries = mysqli_query($con,"SELECT * FROM languages");
      if(mysqli_num_rows($checkEntries) == 0){
        mysqli_query($con,"INSERT INTO languages(checkbox) VALUES('".$lang."')");
      }else{
        mysqli_query($con,"UPDATE languages SET checkbox='".$lang."' ");
      }
 
    }

  }
  ?>
  </head>
  <body>
  <form method="post" action="">
    <span>Select languages</span><br/>
    <?php

    $checked_arr = array();

  

    // Create checkboxes
    $languages_arr = array("Nearmisscase","FirstAidCase","LostTimeInjury","Fatal","Fire","Emission/Discharge/Spill/Leak(Abnormal)","Property Damage","HIPO");
    foreach($languages_arr as $checkbox){

      $checked = "";
      if(in_array($checkbox,$checked_arr)){
        $checked = "checked";
      }
      echo '<td><input type=checkbox name=lang[]  value="'.$checkbox.'" '.$checked.' > '.$checkbox.'</td>';
    }
    ?>
 
    <input type="submit" value="Submit" name="submit">
  </form>

  </body>
</html>

<?php


  // Fetch checked values
    $fetchLang = mysqli_query($con,"SELECT * FROM languages");
    if(mysqli_num_rows($fetchLang) > 0){
      $result = mysqli_fetch_assoc($fetchLang);
      $checked_arr = explode(",",$result['checkbox']);
    }

// Create checkboxes
    $languages_arr = array("Nearmisscase","FirstAidCase","LostTimeInjury","Fatal","Fire","Emission/Discharge/Spill/Leak(Abnormal)","Property Damage","HIPO");
    foreach($languages_arr as $checkbox){

      $checked = "";
      if(in_array($checkbox,$checked_arr)){
        $checked = "checked";
      }
      echo ' 
                                
                                   
                                    
                               
                                    
                                    <td><input disabled type=checkbox name=lang[]   value="'.$checkbox.'" '.$checked.' > '.$checkbox.'</td>
                                    
                                  ';
      
    }
    ?>

Now i want to display the checked checkbox inside this table?

<table>
                                <tr>
                                    <th>Nearmisscase</th>
                                    <th>First Aid Case</th>
                                    <th>Lost Time Injury</th>
                                    <th>Fatal</th>
                                    <th>Fire</th>
                                    <th>Emission/Discharge/Spill/Leak(Abnormal)</th>
                                    <th>Property Damage</th>
                                    <th>HIPO</th>
                                </tr>
                                <tr>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="Nearmiss case" name="checkbox"></td>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="First Aid Case" name="checkbox"></td>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="Lost Time Injury" name="checkbox"></td>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="Fatal" name="checkbox"></td>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="Fire" name="checkbox"></td>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="Emission/Discharge/Spill/Leak(Abnormal)" name="checkbox"></td>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="Property Damage" name="checkbox"></td>
                                    <td><input type="checkbox" value="HIPO" name="checkbox"></td>
                                </tr>
                            </table>
<style>
                                table {
                                    font-family: sans-serif;
                                    border-collapse: collapse;
                                    width: 75.5%;
                                    font-size: 15px;
                                }

                                td,
                                th {
                                    border: 1px solid black;
                                    text-align: center;
                                    padding: 2px;
                                    font-weight: normal;
                                }

                            </style>
#2

Okay, well I can tell you the database squad will be along momentarily to tell you that’s not a good way to store your data. I will for the moment proceed with your current layout.

You’ve already got the correct code for the echo in your PHP, but something’s missing:

    <?php

    $checked_arr = array(); //This is where your problem is.


    // Create checkboxes
    $languages_arr = array("Nearmisscase","FirstAidCase","LostTimeInjury","Fatal","Fire","Emission/Discharge/Spill/Leak(Abnormal)","Property Damage","HIPO");
    foreach($languages_arr as $checkbox){

      $checked = "";
      if(in_array($checkbox,$checked_arr)){ //This will never be true; $checked_arr is empty!
        $checked = "checked";
      }
      echo '<td><input type=checkbox name=lang[]  value="'.$checkbox.'" '.$checked.' > '.$checkbox.'</td>';
    }
    ?>
#3

Yes, absolutely correct - storing multiple values in a single column just makes it difficult to use the data. You should have these options in separate rows, linked via a common unique id. It’s difficult to see from the sample code how these values are used elsewhere, but it’s difficult to think of a scenario to justify the concatenated strings.

While you’re looking at database normalisation, you should also look at prepared statements, for a whole host of reasons better than concatenating strings into queries.