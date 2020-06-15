Can somebody help with a selenium bot For LinkedIn scraping

Basically first we do simple login, then redirect to the Sales Navigator url which has the leads I want, then extract the field names, email, etc… (I will provide the complete list) in Pagination I already have a little bit script ready I worked on but it fails to login.

https://drive.google.com/folderview?id=17SPsKFQt6YAcABwWL1LtToSyo_DXtaWl