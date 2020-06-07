Can somebody help me to design one webpagina

hello my name is bleri
i start new course to learn webdesign.
so my teacher he ask me to make one webpagina
but i am not sure how to select color , margina, where to put text center down up, my logo
i know html and css, but i have still no idea
i look to best webdesign in google
but i dont know where to start!
What do you want to put on your web page? What do you want it to say?
Hi there blerimkernja,
and a warm welcome to these forums.
This link could possibly help…
coothead
i wil like to put like two letters of my dochter, ED
and i want to select i read from book THE PRINCIPLES OF
BEAUTIFUL WEB
DESIGN
cool colors,
and menu
about home contact
i dont know , what do you think?
hello
thanks
i go now to this site
Visit Mozilla Developer where you’ll find many tutorials also for complete beginners:
We are not your teacher. What we think is irrelevant.
You have had contact with the teacher, so you are in the best position to estimate what is required.