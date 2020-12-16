Can share how your website reached 80 plus DA?

Can you share the strategies that how your website is having a high domain authority like as you say backlinking is not good, then how you reached this level?
Domain authority is a metric created by Moz to try to predict how well your site will perform in search engines. My advice would be to forget about it and concentrate on how well your site actually performs in search engines.
If you still want to pursue DA, then read Moz’s information on the subject.
My question is how you reached here without even creating backlinks?
If you are asking specifically about SitePoint, then it is not my site. I’m simply a volunteer moderator on the forums, not a member of their staff.
But SitePoint has been around for a very long time (over 20 years) and built a good reputation. Many other sites will have created links to SitePoint, and it has stood the test of time, with high quality content.
saya juga ingin mencari informasi tersebut. situs saya ingin naik ke halaman gugel agar mampu bersaing untuk memberikan manfaat kepada sesama.
rullaf.eu.org
please help me