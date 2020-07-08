Can posting free press releases on Issuewire add growth to my business?

Press Releases are one of the strategies to bring traffic on your website. It’s not the only way to boost your business. Of course, you can try this technique but you need to put in more efforts than just press releases. And yes, PR has to be written in a specific way to get approved by portals.

As far as other strategies concerned, you must mark your presence on social media portals too because they generate maximum leads on e-commerce websites. Be regular with your on-page content and blogs along with other off-page strategies. And don’t forget to make your online store compatible with mobiles and tabs because this is one of the primary reason that people do not visit many websites.