Can one user use two github accounts where one is anonymous

I have my main GitHub account with my real name and email address. I wanted to create another account to use for code reviews and contributions in things I don’t want my professional profile to be associated with.

I created the ssh key and did this

#anon account Host github.com-anon HostName github.com User git IdentityFile ~/.ssh/anon

And it works great. But found that my commits were signed with my real name. So I did

git config user.email "anon@email.address" git config user.name "anon`

And that fixed that.

I’m wondering, If I create a new repository at github.com-anon and change those use configurations. **is there anything I need to change so that no one knows that I’m me?