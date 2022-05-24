Can one user use two github accounts where one is anonymous

I have my main GitHub account with my real name and email address. I wanted to create another account to use for code reviews and contributions in things I don’t want my professional profile to be associated with.
I created the ssh key and did this
#anon account
Host github.com-anon
HostName github.com
User git
IdentityFile ~/.ssh/anon
And it works great. But found that my commits were signed with my real name. So I did
git config user.email "anon@email.address"
git config user.name "anon`
And that fixed that.
I’m wondering, If I create a new repository at
github.com-anon and change those use configurations. **is there anything I need to change so that no one knows that I’m me?
I know if I’m working on any existing repository where I made commits prior to changing
git config user those commits can’t be reversed, but if the repository is emty, are all submits after changing the config completely anonymous?