Can MySQL output data into groups with a group label?

Databases
#1

I’m fairy new to MySQL and I want to pull data from my database and dump into a spreadsheet.

Is there a way to run a query that would output data into groups and display a group name before each grouping?

In example:

If my data had the following columns in my table_of_stuff:

items_column (apple, orange, banana, lettuce, tomatoes, onions)
itemType_column (FRUIT, VEGETABLE)

I want to run a query like this:

SELECT * FROM table_of_stuff ORDER BY itemType_column;

However I want the ability to display group headings in data output like this:

FRUIT
apple
banana
orange
VEGETABLE
lettuce
onions
tomatoes

Is this something that can be done in MySQL?

#2

You can do nearly everything in MySQL but I don’t understand the use case.
Normally the spreadsheet should also contain two columns with type and value. Otherwise you are not able to filter, search or work with it in any way.
So what is the final approach?