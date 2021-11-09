Can MySQL output data into groups with a group label?

I’m fairy new to MySQL and I want to pull data from my database and dump into a spreadsheet.
Is there a way to run a query that would output data into groups and display a group name before each grouping?
In example:
If my data had the following columns in my table_of_stuff:
items_column (apple, orange, banana, lettuce, tomatoes, onions)
itemType_column (FRUIT, VEGETABLE)
I want to run a query like this:
SELECT * FROM table_of_stuff ORDER BY itemType_column;
However I want the ability to display group headings in data output like this:
FRUIT
apple
banana
orange
VEGETABLE
lettuce
onions
tomatoes
Is this something that can be done in MySQL?