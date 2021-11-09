Can MySQL output data into groups with a group label?

I’m fairy new to MySQL and I want to pull data from my database and dump into a spreadsheet.

Is there a way to run a query that would output data into groups and display a group name before each grouping?

In example:

If my data had the following columns in my table_of_stuff:

items_column (apple, orange, banana, lettuce, tomatoes, onions)

itemType_column (FRUIT, VEGETABLE)

I want to run a query like this:

SELECT * FROM table_of_stuff ORDER BY itemType_column;

However I want the ability to display group headings in data output like this:

FRUIT

apple

banana

orange

VEGETABLE

lettuce

onions

tomatoes

Is this something that can be done in MySQL?