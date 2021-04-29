“Can my code be made more efficient?”

I am wondering whether my code can be made more efficient. I am counting the number of times a link is pressed each day.
I have a simple SQLite database/table:
CREATE TABLE referals (
idate INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,
count INTEGER
)
and my code:
$db = new PDO('sqlite:adrefer.sqlite');
$date = intdiv(time(), 86400); // 60 * 60 * 24
$sql = 'SELECT count(*) FROM referals WHERE idate = ?;';
$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute([$date]);
$count = $stmt->fetchColumn();
if ($count > 0) {
$sql = 'UPDATE referals SET count = count + 1 WHERE idate = ?;';
$db->prepare($sql)->execute([$date]);
} else {
$sql = 'INSERT INTO referals VALUES (?, 1);';
$db->prepare($sql)->execute([$date]);
}
I was kinda hoping it might be possible to have a single SQL query each time the count is updated, but maybe I’m only dreaming.