Can my code be made more efficient?

PHP
#1

I am wondering whether my code can be made more efficient. I am counting the number of times a link is pressed each day.

I have a simple SQLite database/table:

CREATE TABLE referals (
  idate INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,
  count INTEGER
)

and my code:

$db = new PDO('sqlite:adrefer.sqlite');
$date = intdiv(time(), 86400); // 60 * 60 * 24
$sql = 'SELECT count(*) FROM referals WHERE idate = ?;';
$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute([$date]);
$count = $stmt->fetchColumn();
if ($count > 0) {
  $sql = 'UPDATE referals SET count = count + 1 WHERE idate = ?;';
  $db->prepare($sql)->execute([$date]);
} else {
  $sql = 'INSERT INTO referals VALUES (?, 1);';
  $db->prepare($sql)->execute([$date]);
}

I was kinda hoping it might be possible to have a single SQL query each time the count is updated, but maybe I’m only dreaming.

#2

You should be able to use “ON CONFLICT” (similar to MySQL ON DUPLICATE KEY):
https://www.sqlite.org/lang_UPSERT.html

INSERT INTO referrals (idate, count)
VALUES (?, 1)
ON CONFLICT(idate) DO UPDATE SET count = count + 1;

Note. I have not tested the code.

1 Like
#3

Ah, thanks. I’ll give that a whirl.

#4

Very small improvement… The $count value returned could be a bool false otherwise it is true, so no need to test if greater than zero.

#5

Thanks John. That’s not even needed with ON CONFLICT, which works fine using my misspelled table name and the WHERE clause.

1 Like
#6

<mildly off-topic>
“Can my code be made more efficient?”
The answer is always yes, for every coder, at all times :wink:
</off-topic>

1 Like
#7

Too true!