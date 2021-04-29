“Can my code be made more efficient?”

I am wondering whether my code can be made more efficient. I am counting the number of times a link is pressed each day.

I have a simple SQLite database/table:

CREATE TABLE referals ( idate INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, count INTEGER )

and my code:

$db = new PDO('sqlite:adrefer.sqlite'); $date = intdiv(time(), 86400); // 60 * 60 * 24 $sql = 'SELECT count(*) FROM referals WHERE idate = ?;'; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute([$date]); $count = $stmt->fetchColumn(); if ($count > 0) { $sql = 'UPDATE referals SET count = count + 1 WHERE idate = ?;'; $db->prepare($sql)->execute([$date]); } else { $sql = 'INSERT INTO referals VALUES (?, 1);'; $db->prepare($sql)->execute([$date]); }

I was kinda hoping it might be possible to have a single SQL query each time the count is updated, but maybe I’m only dreaming.