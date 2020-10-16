Can make same masonry with flex

hello,
i trying make layout look like masonry like below.

masonry
masonry1715×798 40 KB

i did like https://jsfiddle.net/cb4dk6av/

<div class="product-are-container">
                <div class="category-wrapper">
                    <div class="category-header">
                        <h1>Header</h1>
                    </div>
                    <ul class="category-items">
                        <li class="item-wrapper">
                            <div class="item-row-1">
                                <div class="item-title">
                                    <h3>Item Title</h3>
                                    <div class="item-subtitle-wrapper">
                                        <i class="fas fa-calculator">1</i>
                                        <i class="fas fa-box-open">100</i>
                                    </div>
                                </div>
                                <div class="item-price">
                                    <span>500$</span>
                                </div>
                                <div class="item-order">
                                    <i class="zmdi zmdi-shopping-cart-plus"></i>
                                </div>
                            </div>
                        </li>
                    </ul>
                </div>
                ・・・・others items・・・・
            </div>

・・・・other elements・・・・
.product-are-container {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: row;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
}
.category-wrapper {
  flex: 0.5fr;
  align-self: start;
}
・・・・other elements・・・・

it seem not ok. do you have anysuggestion to fix this problem?