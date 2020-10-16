Can make same masonry with flex

hello,

i trying make layout look like masonry like below.



<div class="product-are-container"> <div class="category-wrapper"> <div class="category-header"> <h1>Header</h1> </div> <ul class="category-items"> <li class="item-wrapper"> <div class="item-row-1"> <div class="item-title"> <h3>Item Title</h3> <div class="item-subtitle-wrapper"> <i class="fas fa-calculator">1</i> <i class="fas fa-box-open">100</i> </div> </div> <div class="item-price"> <span>500$</span> </div> <div class="item-order"> <i class="zmdi zmdi-shopping-cart-plus"></i> </div> </div> </li> </ul> </div> ・・・・others items・・・・ </div>

・・・・other elements・・・・ .product-are-container { display: flex; flex-direction: row; flex-wrap: wrap; } .category-wrapper { flex: 0.5fr; align-self: start; } ・・・・other elements・・・・

i did like https://jsfiddle.net/cb4dk6av/

it seem not ok. do you have anysuggestion to fix this problem?