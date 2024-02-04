Can I write the url like this?

Can I make the URL “https://www.fotov60.com/2024/01/25/hasselblad-907x-cfv-100c/” become “https://www.fotov60.com/2024/01/25/hasselblad-907x-&-cfv-100c/” to comply with RankmathSEO’s recommendation that the keyword be in the URL? I can’t use “&” as it’s a special character, and using its ASCII substitute, “%26”, also doesn’t work because it automatically converts and disappears before the URL is rewritten. Is there a solution?