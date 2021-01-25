Can I use rtrim() here?

I have
$x = '1/3/5';
//the string
Is there a way to convert it to
$x = '1';
//the number
I was thinking like
$x = rtrim($x,'/');
$x = (int)$x;
What do you get if you try that?
What are the exact requirements for the trimming?
Will
$x always equal
'1/3/5'?
Might it sometimes equal
'25/9/84' or
'0002/3654/0125' or
'5/6/8/9/2/3' or
'a/12/b0/9'?
Are we talking first single character string?
The first (any length) string before the first slash?
There are a few potential possibilities.
ok, so x can be
$x = "1/3/5";
//or
$x = "2/4/6";
//or
$x = "4/6";
//or
$x = "3";
//or
$x = "2";
So, it is always a string, but its always at least 1 number. if its ever more than 1 number, they will be separated by a /. Id like to get the first number on the left side, and make it an nteger
If it is “always a string” then there are numerous functions which could solve your problem - Search “PHP functions strings”:
I would do
substr($x, 0, strpos('/', $x) + 1);
i.e. everything from the start of the string up until the first
/
Lots of ‘ifs’ possible here.
IF it will always be numbers and slashes,
(int) $x will do the job by itself, because the parser truncates everything after a non-int-able character.
It works, but it feels like using a chainsaw to peel an orange …
shrug his desired output is the integer value of the first number in the string.
You did it with substringing the string, i did it by turning the string into the desired output type. Both operations chopped off the end of the string. Both operations assume that the string is made of numbers followed by optionally slashes and more numbers. And at the end he’d have to (int) the result regardless. So… trade my chainsaw for your axe?
Incidentally, substringing… doesnt work if the string is “12”, because strpos will kick back
false, `false + 1 is 1, and substr(“12”,0,1) is “1”, not “12”.
So… as long as the numbers are less than 10, we’re good. (This is why we keep asking for a concrete definition of your input, @lurtnowski!)
then again… if we’re guaranteeing the number is less than 10, and will occur first in the string…
$x[0]?
(Welcome to the rambling diatribe against my own thoughts that occurs inside my head while solving a coding challenge.)
I would just explode() on the ‘/’ character (which is probably the complement of how the value was originally generated), trim() the resulting elements (see array_map() and trim()), cast to an integer if needed (see array_map() again, and intval()), then test/reference the resulting element(s).
$x = "1/3/5";
$x = array_map('intval',array_map('trim',explode('/',$x)))[0];
var_dump($x);
Note: explode() works as expected for zero or more occurrences of the delimiter and any number of characters in a value.