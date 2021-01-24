Can I use rtrim() here?

I have
$x = '1/3/5';
//the string
Is there a way to convert it to
$x = '1';
//the number
I was thinking like
$x = rtrim($x,'/');
$x = (int)$x;
What do you get if you try that?
What are the exact requirements for the trimming?
Will
$x always equal
'1/3/5'?
Might it sometimes equal
'25/9/84' or
'0002/3654/0125' or
'5/6/8/9/2/3' or
'a/12/b0/9'?
Are we talking first single character string?
The first (any length) string before the first slash?
There are a few potential possibilities.
ok, so x can be
$x = "1/3/5";
//or
$x = "2/4/6";
//or
$x = "4/6";
//or
$x = "3";
//or
$x = "2";
So, it is always a string, but its always at least 1 number. if its ever more than 1 number, they will be separated by a /. Id like to get the first number on the left side, and make it an nteger