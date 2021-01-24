Can I use rtrim() here?

I have

$x = '1/3/5';
//the string

Is there a way to convert it to

$x  = '1';
//the number

I was thinking like

$x = rtrim($x,'/');
$x = (int)$x;
What do you get if you try that?

What are the exact requirements for the trimming?
Will $x always equal '1/3/5'?
Might it sometimes equal '25/9/84' or '0002/3654/0125' or '5/6/8/9/2/3' or 'a/12/b0/9'?

Are we talking first single character string?
The first (any length) string before the first slash?
There are a few potential possibilities.

