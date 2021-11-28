Can I save a png image file to the client with js

I am developing a web app which will add title and photographer info to jpeg image files. Hundreds of image files at a time.
I am at the stage where I can display the png version of the file in the browser and would prefer to save it to the desktop computer rather than the server.
Is that possible?
You can tell the browser that the user has requested a download and offer the file. The user has control over if it downloads, and to where.
Javascript cannot put files onto a remote user’s computer. Otherwise, here, visit my website that definitely does not download a virus into your desktop…