Hi,

I have a Wordpress plugin which is using depreciated functions

The developer says I should just run PHP 7.4 instead of PHP 8.0.

Can I run PHP 7.4 for scripts in one directory

for example /var/www/mysite1

and then run PHP 8.0 for a different directory:

for example /var/www/mysite2 ?

Both would be running on the same apache server and using same version of MariaDB

Probably the answer is no !!

May be I should just go back to 7.4 until the developer updates the plugin.

What do you think?

Thanks