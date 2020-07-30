Can I run .js on iFrames?

Hello & Thanks ;

Can I run .js with iFrames ?

See Example .

From main html , I would like to trigger a js function on a hover over link ,

and on a click-on-link

happening in the iFrame .

Is this sort of thing do-able ?

Thanks

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h2>Iframe - Target for a Link</h2> <iframe src="demo_iframe.htm" name="iframe_a" height="300px" width="100%" title="Iframe Example"></iframe> <p><a href="http://www.vmars.us" target="iframe_a">http://www.vmars.us</a></p> <p>When the target attribute of a link matches the name of an iframe, the link will open in the iframe.</p> </body> </html>