Can I run .js on iFrames?

Hello & Thanks ;
Can I run .js with iFrames ?
See Example .
From main html , I would like to trigger a js function on a hover over link ,
and on a click-on-link
happening in the iFrame .
Is this sort of thing do-able ?
Thanks
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<h2>Iframe - Target for a Link</h2>
<iframe src="demo_iframe.htm" name="iframe_a" height="300px" width="100%" title="Iframe Example"></iframe>
<p><a href="http://www.vmars.us" target="iframe_a">http://www.vmars.us</a></p>
<p>When the target attribute of a link matches the name of an iframe, the link will open in the iframe.</p>
</body>
</html>
