Hello everyone, my name Louis. I come from Vietnam.

I have a blog website write about The history of Vietnam (Sài Gòn before 1975, …)

After a few month i wanna move all my data (post, pictures,…) to wordpress.

i have many question:

1- if i move my data… does my SEO on existing domain will be lost?

2 - how i can move

Thank you

Thank you