Hello,

In my Laravel apps I used models with slug fields generating and used it in urls of my site pages to make them SEO-friendly.

Now I work with vue/cli 4 / vuex app and I wonder

can slugs be used here? If yes what have I to use?

In src/router/index.js I have :

const router = new VueRouter({ mode: 'history', base: process.env.BASE_URL, routes })

Thanks!