Can I make this admin navigation simpler or better?

I can’t really comment on the JS but it could be simplified by applying one class to the nav element instead of a class on the mainnav and then a class on the subnav. Both mainnav and subnav are children of nav so you can control both by just changing the class on the nav.

It would also be better to use matchmedia rather than the resize event which if not throttled will cause bottlenecks and make the page appear slow.

I’ll leave it to the JS gurus to comment on the code explicitly

(Design looks pretty clean by the way :))