Can i make my php slider to static html as I’t to reduce page load time
Can i make my slider static
A “static” slider would just be a series of images, surely, and if they are large images, they will still take time to load.
Replacing it with a single, well-optimised image would help.
I need dynamic slider but with html & J’s so they don’t call database which php does unwanted call
Then choose one of the many JS sliders available. A quick Internet search will give you a wide range to choose from.
(And please take more care with your questions. You asked for the opposite of what you apparently want.)
