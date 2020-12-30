Can I hide some things from the dropdown menu?

Jack_Tauson_Sr: Jack_Tauson_Sr: $("#mylist").append('<option>'+data.company[i].description+' | '+data.company[i].name+' | '+data.company[i].id+'</option>');

Hi @m3g4p0p,

You mean, I should consider adding a unique value to each value of the option tag?

For example:

<select id="mylist" > <option value="v1">c1desc | c1name | 01</option> <option value="v2">c2desc | c2name | 02</option> <option value="v3"> c3desc | c3name | 03 </option> <option value="v4">c4desc | c4name | 04</option> </select>

If yes, then I am wondering I would still need to hide the company id values 01,02,03,04 and how value attribute is going to help her?

Thanks !