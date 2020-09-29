Can I hide some things from the dropdown menu?

I have the following Ajax Call and right now I have the description, name and id of the company in the dropdown menu.

However, I am wondering if I can hide something like data.company[i].id . Basically this will be hidden from the UI but I still want it because when a user selected a project, I am grabbing the id in my other logic.

$.ajax({ url: 'myurl', type : 'GET', dataType:'json', success : function(data) { $.each(data.company, function (i) { $("#mylist").append('<option>'+data.company[i].description+' | '+data.company[i].name+' | '+data.company[i].id+'</option>'); }); }, error : function(request,error) { $.growl.error({title: "Error", message: "Webservice request failed!" }); } });