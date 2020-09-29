Can I hide some things from the dropdown menu?

I have the following Ajax Call and right now I have the description, name and id of the company in the dropdown menu.
However, I am wondering if I can hide something like data.company[i].id. Basically this will be hidden from the UI but I still want it because when a user selected a project, I am grabbing the id in my other logic.

$.ajax({
	   
	    url: 'myurl',
	    type : 'GET',
 
	    dataType:'json',
	    success : function(data) {
	             $.each(data.company, function (i) { 
	            $("#mylist").append('<option>'+data.company[i].description+' | '+data.company[i].name+' | '+data.company[i].id+'</option>');
	          	            
	            });
	           
	            
	            
	     },
	    error : function(request,error)
	    {
	    	 $.growl.error({title: "Error", message: "Webservice request failed!" });
             
	    	
	    }
	});
Hi @Jack_Tauson_Sr, I suppose the value attribute would be a good choice then – an option without a value doesn’t seem particularly useful anyway.