Under my settings area of my code, I want to define the amount of weeks that I reference in my SQL query.

$sql="SELECT * FROM resources WHERE reso_date >= DATE_SUB(CURDATE(), INTERVAL 14 WEEK)";

I want to write code something similar to this:

$sql="SELECT * FROM resources WHERE reso_date >= DATE_SUB(CURDATE(), INTERVAL " . $resourceWeeks . " WEEK)";

I know the above won’t work with the variable placed within the statement. Is there a way this can be accomplished with PHP?