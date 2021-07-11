Can i get some help on setting up this jquery or javascript either

Thanks Martyr2.that is fantastic… we are half way home… it activates the myFunction() just as I asked for but it seems to have failed to fire the first form that it normally would fire…

In other words when clicking Register i want that first form to in fact submit as it always did and at the same time or better yet maybe 1 second later it fires the second myFunction link… and inside that form.php that got loaded, at the bottom is an autosubmit when form.php is loaded it will auto submit as it has a code in the file to do that…

So again… when i click “Register” i want that form to do its normal stuff which is submit… and at the same time fire the second link…myfunction. It appears that now its firing myFunction but prevented from doing what it normally does…

And a perfect idea would be to submit the main form… then delay for 1 second for me to have time to use jquery to copy all the fields from the first form to the second one and then fire the second one which is firing myFunction.

Hope that makes sense… I do understand that when we have a button do something that it normally does we usually do not have it do the norm and the extra… I want the norm and 1 sec later the extra… but I think i can figure how how to delay the firing of the second one using a jquery or js delay… hopefully i can find that delay function and make it work… but if you know how to do that it would be great… That is fire the main form… then delay 1 second and fire the second myFunction. I cannot just send the main form twice (two places) as they are totally different forms they both just carry the same payload… same fields…

But thank you so much for what you have already done…