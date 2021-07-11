Can i get some help on setting up this jquery or javascript either

Hi Shirley,

Question for you, am I right in assuming that the first button is inside a <form> element and you are trying to change where the form is submitted when you click the idx-do-register button? Or are you trying to just create a button that takes you to the form when they click the button?

If you are just trying to go to the form, you can change the button in line 1 from being of type `submit’ and dropping the type attribute. This will cause it to be a simple button.

<div class="idx-default-form-field"><button id="idx-do-register" class="idx-default-login-button" onclick="myFunction(); return false;">Register</button></div>

Then of course we added the onclick handler to make it call your function. We put return false to make sure that it also cancels the any default submission of the form. This makes it so that only the code in your function should change the page.

Now of course that doesn’t submit any data in a form. If you are wanting to submit form data to form.php, you can write some code that will change the action attribute of the form and then call submit() on the form. See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/HTMLFormElement/submit

I hope this helps.