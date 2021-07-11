Can i get some help on setting up this jquery or javascript either

Line 1: <div class="idx-default-form-field"><button type="submit" id="idx-do-register" class="idx-default-login-button">Register</button></div>
Line 2:<script>
$( "#idx-do-register" ).click(function() {
$( "#tomcat" ).click();
});</script>
Line 3:<button id="tomcat" onclick="myFunction()">Click me</button>
Line 4:<script>
function myFunction() {
window.location.href="https://idxseopremium.com/idxseo_templates/LoginForm/form.php";
}
</script>
In line 1 when the Register button is clicked, I need the line 4 myFunction to run. Line 3 when clicked will run the myFuction just fine…
Line 2 is where i tried to make it click Line 3 the button which would then run myFunction…
So I am looking for the simplest way either jquery or js to get my function to run any time some click the register button on line 1.
I won’t need line 2 or 3 if i can get the myFunction to run when the Register button is clicked…
Line 3 did not work anyway.