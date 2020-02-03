Can I get my website design reviewed?

I was working on a new website design quite a long time and here is the result of work, https://elogic.co/. This site has been radically changed. I have added more dynamics, because it was previously “dry” and did not attract.
But I am still not sure about the size of the text, although in general, I like the design! That’s why I am looking for your objective opinion.
Also, what about the size of the images? Aren’t they big?
So can you tell me, please, what you like and don’t like about the design. Specifically what you think needs to be improved or changed.
I am waiting for honest/constructive feedback on it. Criticism is also welcome.

Thank you in advance for your time!

https://www.sitepoint.com/community/faq

Can I get my site or code reviewed?

However, craft your review request thoughtfully. Posting just a link to your site and “please review!” will see your post deleted. That’s not good enough. It looks spammy.

Instead, engage with your community . Say a bit about your work, what you do and don’t like, what you need help with, why you don’t feel it works, etc. That will get a proper discussion going, and give people a reason to check out your site and engage with you.

Please edit your post accordingly TIA

Thank you for the feedback and I’m sorry it was previously looking like spam. Can you tell me now your feedback about the question?

That’s good, thanks. I’ll leave the edited version and delete these other posts and relist the topic once I know you’ve seen this.

