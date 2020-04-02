Can I get my website design reviewed?

I was working on a new website design quite a long time and here is the result of work, https://elogic.co/. This site has been radically changed. I have added more dynamics, because it was previously “dry” and did not attract.

But I am still not sure about the size of the text, although in general, I like the design! That’s why I am looking for your objective opinion.

Also, what about the size of the images? Aren’t they big?

So can you tell me, please, what you like and don’t like about the design. Specifically what you think needs to be improved or changed.

I am waiting for honest/constructive feedback on it. Criticism is also welcome.

Thank you in advance for your time!