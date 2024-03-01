Can I ensure css rules stay within their @media queries and don't cascade to the bottom

CSS rules outside of a media query will be used with any media targeted by a query, unless you override those rules within the query.

The usual practice is to apply all the default styles that apply everywhere outside of any query, then within the query set only the things that are different for that media.

It seems unusual to have two different media that are styled entirely different, with no style in common.

To make both media entirely exclusive to one another you would either overrride every rule, or have a separate query for both media. Possibly in such a case two separate sheets.

Perhaps a use case for what you are specifically trying to do would help get a clearer answer.