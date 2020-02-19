Can I do a join three times

I have four tables

a mdps table whose foreign key is the utilities tables primary key,

a upss table whose foreign key is the primary key on the mdps table

a switchers table whose foreign key is the primary key on the upss table

Im trying to get some info from each by using

SELECT switchers.name AS switcher_name,switchers.manufacturer,switchers.model,switchers.frequency,switchers.capacity,switchers.voltage,switchers.notes,switchers.created_by, switchers.created_date,switchers.updated_by,switchers.updated_date,switchers.enabled, upss.name AS ups_name, upss.ups_id, mdps.name AS mdp_name, mdps.mdp_id, utilities.name AS utility_name, mdps.utility_id FROM switchers INNER JOIN upss ON switchers.switcher_id = upss.ups_id, INNER JOIN mdp ON upss.mdp_id = mdps.mdp_id, INNER JOIN utilities ON mdps.utility_id = utilities.utility_id WHERE switcher_id = 1

I thought this would be ok since all tables are connected, but



Oh, I had the table name as mdp, it should be mdps