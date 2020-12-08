Can I achieve this by learning python

Yes, a website like that can be built using python. *Ideally you would build an api in a web application framework like Django than the front-end using one of the following javascript ecosystems: Angular, React, or Vue.

There are other ways to build an api in python but using Django rest framework is probably the most common with the most resources available online to help.

It sounds like you are building something that will rely heavily on search than a search engine like elastic search is great alternative to a relation database search.

There is also a python elastic search client available.

I would also professionally recommend using AWS lambda which runs great with python. Python is one of the fastest languages to use on that stack. If you were to use AWS lambda / server less you can use the serverless framework with python functions rather than Django.

Not to mention going that route with serverless takes care of all your deployment, infrastructure needs. Where as with a Django project you will also need to consider how to host and deploy it which can become an entire project itself.

Here is a decent article about using python with serverless via a microframework flask.