Can I achieve this by learning python

Hey everyone
My goal is to make a multilanguage audio library, something that gives the visitor an impression that this is something meant to be for bookworms. Now, Wikipedia is built with PHP, and Goodreads is built with ruby/ruby on rails.
Now my question, can I achieve something visually exact same or similar if I only chose to learn python and skip PHP and Ruby?
Here is a screenshot for reference:
Thanks for your reply rpkamp.
I do not know much about these languages but I watched some youtube videos and learned that ruby and ruby on rails are not so popular and demanded in 2020 and python is the number one language and easiest to learn in 2020 (for web development). It is also the language that is used to build the most popular websites like Google, Facebook and Youtube.
So I thought why not learn the language which is most popular these days and of course skip what I can.
Yes, a website like that can be built using python. *Ideally you would build an api in a web application framework like Django than the front-end using one of the following javascript ecosystems: Angular, React, or Vue.
There are other ways to build an api in python but using Django rest framework is probably the most common with the most resources available online to help.
It sounds like you are building something that will rely heavily on search than a search engine like elastic search is great alternative to a relation database search.
There is also a python elastic search client available.
I would also professionally recommend using AWS lambda which runs great with python. Python is one of the fastest languages to use on that stack. If you were to use AWS lambda / server less you can use the serverless framework with python functions rather than Django.
Not to mention going that route with serverless takes care of all your deployment, infrastructure needs. Where as with a Django project you will also need to consider how to host and deploy it which can become an entire project itself.
Here is a decent article about using python with serverless via a microframework flask.