Can Frontpage server extensions delete page content?

Hi. I have a large old website that was built with MS Frontpage. We still use the server extensions. I mostly use Expression Web to edit the pages now. (I am slowly moving my pages over to Wordpress, but it will take me a long time) Recently I discovered that two of my pages were just blank. They were not manually deleted as far as I can tell (no username associated with it). The last updated date on both is 10/29. Has anyone ever heard of this happening before? And if so, what causes it? My web host thinks it has something to do with FP extensions. But it’s never happened before, and we’ve been using Frontpage on my site for a very long Time. Thanks!
Suzanne