Can Frontpage server extensions delete page content?

Hi. I have a large old website that was built with MS Frontpage. We still use the server extensions. I mostly use Expression Web to edit the pages now. (I am slowly moving my pages over to Wordpress, but it will take me a long time) Recently I discovered that two of my pages were just blank. They were not manually deleted as far as I can tell (no username associated with it). The last updated date on both is 10/29. Has anyone ever heard of this happening before? And if so, what causes it? My web host thinks it has something to do with FP extensions. But it’s never happened before, and we’ve been using Frontpage on my site for a very long Time. Thanks!

The closest I can think of was when scans on my home computer ask what to do with a file that needs attention and I “quarantine” them.

it could be I suppose. I would hope that any dev would take extreme precaution before doing anything potentially irreversibly destructive, but accidents and errors do happen.

IMHO despite any urge to first determine the cause, migrating off of Frontpage ASAP should be your top priority. (after making backups of everything if you haven’t already)

Why would I want to migrate off it if it’s not the reason this happened? And as I explained…large site, taking me a long time to move it into Wordpress… I have over 100,000 pages…

Well, the fact its not supported, not patched, probably has several vulnerabilities.
From Microsoft’s mouth:

FrontPage Server Extensions are considered deprecated technology and are being phased out of Microsoft products in favor of modern standards. Designers who use FrontPage Server Extensions components are likely to encounter problems with modern Web browsers. Many hosting companies are also dropping support for FrontPage Server Extensions due to the fact that Microsoft hasn’t released a new version in many years.

