Can Draggable Elements Be Used Any Where on Responsive Webpages

oangodd: they are all given a position property of absolute. Will they prevent my web pages from being true responsive pages?

The short answer is yes absolute elements will probably break the page unless you have controlled everything else to avoid them. The masonry layout absolutely places everything but it continually monitors resize and adjusts all elements continually (which is a bit of a bottleneck). There is also a drag and drop version.

It all depends on what you want to achieve as you can’t simply let every element in your page be draggable or users will just drag them over the menu or over each other. You would need to build in constraints.

You can place everything absolutely but then you would also need use percentages for position,width and height and then make sure nothing else overlaps that position and height and monitor any change in page size and recalculate everything again (as Masonry does).

Alternatively you may be able to drop into designated areas that are in the flow and then you can detach the positioning.

We had an old question in the forum that may be of some use about dragging items to new positions and they can be made responsive if you don’t use absolute positions but attach them to droppable areas in the flow.

Of course it means you can only drag into a number of predetermined positions.