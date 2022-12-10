Can develop Web-page with games without JS?

I’m going to suggest a configuration that is incredibly easy for you to learn with. Start by creating a free account on PythonAnywhere.

You seem to be searching for something reasonably straightforward and framework-free for the time being. You can accomplish this by using CGI in an outdated manner. When I am working on my project you can watch it here and it page work without JS.

your project folder, for example ~/my-web-procect - run the following command.

python3 -m http.server --cgi

Create a subfolder with the name cgi-bin in this folder as well. Make the following file and its contents now.

FILENAME: ~/my-webproject/cgi-bin/hello

#!/usr/bin/python3

print("Content-type:text/html\r

\r

") print('<html>') print('<head>') print('<title>Hello World - First CGI Program</title>') print('</head>') print('<body>') print('<h2>Hello World! This is my first CGI program</h2>') print('</body>') print('</html>')

You must use this to make this file executable. hello his file executable with

chmod +x hello

And then point your browser to https://my-python-anywhere-url/cgi-bin/hello

You can discover more. This is CGI programming. Investigating how to set a cookie when someone logs in using a form is the next step in learning the principles you asked about. then display more features or pages using the same cookie. If no cookie is set, you might also direct them to login.

I wouldn’t recommend getting too deep into CGI, but it is effective for teaching the foundations. In particular, you learn that HTTP traffic is just pure text and that frameworks just serve to obfuscate the header components and offer some practical tools for content rendering.