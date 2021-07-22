Can currentTarget; be removed from this code?

Is it needed in the code?

Will I run into issues with it if it’s not there, or does it need to be there?

Because it works without it in the code, does that mean it is not needed at this time?

Removed:

const cover = evt.currentTarget; hide(cover);

https://jsfiddle.net/xagd48z5/

(function iife() { "use strict"; function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); } function hide(el) { el.classList.add("hide"); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain"); curtain.classList.add("slide"); const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container"); show(thewrap); } const cover = document.querySelectorAll('.jacketa'); cover.forEach(function(el) { el.addEventListener('click', coverClickHandler) }); }());

Also,

This gets used instead here because there are 2 .jacketa classes in the html/css.

const cover = document.querySelectorAll('.jacketa'); cover.forEach(function(el) { el.addEventListener('click', coverClickHandler) }); }());

Instead of this:

const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketa"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);

That’s a change I made to it.

If the play image wasn’t splitting apart, then it would go back to the way it was before, and there would only be 1 class.