Can Cache-contrl: public cause dynamic pages being cached and thus non changing?

Hello,

when i click my website .php page details i see the response headers contains:

cache-control public, max-age=2592000

content-type: text/html; charset=utf-8; Cache-control:private

x-powered-by: PHP/5.6.40

request headers contain:

Accept: text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,/;q=0.8

Cache-Control: max-age=0

and that dynamic (.php) page (and whole site) has problem with non refreshing on-page content. like i i do some onsite action that modify database content, but the change is not visible on site, even if i load the page again. I have to use F5 key for change to appear. The page seems to wrongly behave like html, not dynamic.

When i lookup website files for “cache-control”, this is what i see. I also searched for mentioned vlaue “2592000” but found no file to contain it. .htaccess and php.ini does not contain caching related rules per this output.

Site is utilizing memcache and i found two files that seem to be responsible for this utilization:

first one

second one (just revant phrases)

I have seen cloudflare cookie, maybe it is remains from the time i had cloudflar enabled on it. Currently cloudflare is disabled on the DNS record.

Please do you have idea what to change and what to search for?