Can be placed element title for Google link fonts?

HTML & CSS
#1 
<title>https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=</title>
#2

Please explain, what are you trying to achieve?

2 Likes
#3

Hi there toplisek,

perhaps something like this…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<link id="google-font" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=ABeeZee" rel="stylesheet" media="screen">

</head>
<body>
<script>
(function( d ) {
   'use strict';
	d.title = d.querySelector('#google-font').href.split('?')[1];
	//change split('?') to split('='), if you just require the family name
}( document ));
</script>
</body>
</html>

coothead

#5

I have seen websites which use title for a font and thought this is programming mistake. In your example it can be reduced browser request as a Javascript code can be compressed into one file.

Maybe I’m wrong. Fonts contribute to page speed.