Can be placed element title for Google link fonts?

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"> <title>Untitled document</title> <link id="google-font" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=ABeeZee" rel="stylesheet" media="screen"> </head> <body> <script> (function( d ) { 'use strict'; d.title = d.querySelector('#google-font').href.split('?')[1]; //change split('?') to split('='), if you just require the family name }( document )); </script> </body> </html>

