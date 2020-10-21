Can be placed element title for Google link fonts?

<title>https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=</title>
Please explain, what are you trying to achieve?
2 Likes
Hi there toplisek,
perhaps something like this…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<link id="google-font" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=ABeeZee" rel="stylesheet" media="screen">
</head>
<body>
<script>
(function( d ) {
'use strict';
d.title = d.querySelector('#google-font').href.split('?')[1];
//change split('?') to split('='), if you just require the family name
}( document ));
</script>
</body>
</html>
coothead