Can Ayurveda Provide Effective Spine Treatment?

Spinal disorders like slip disc, sciatica, spondylitis, and chronic back pain have become common due to modern lifestyles. While conventional medicine often relies on painkillers or surgery, Ayurveda offers a natural and holistic approach to spine care.

I came across Aditya Ayurveda Gram, which specializes in spine treatment in Ayurveda through Panchakarma therapy, herbal medicine, and therapeutic yoga. Their approach focuses on:

Kati Basti (Medicated Oil Therapy) for pain relief

Abhyanga (Therapeutic Massage) to improve circulation

Basti (Medicated Enema) for detoxification

Herbal formulations to strengthen bones and nerves

Has anyone tried Ayurvedic spine treatment? How effective was it in managing pain and improving mobility?

For those interested in natural and non-surgical spine treatments, explore Aditya Ayurveda Gram. Looking forward to insights from experts and those who have experienced Ayurvedic healing.