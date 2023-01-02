Can anyone translate this mySQL query part to PostgresSQL?

Hi,

I am pretty new to Postgres and I want to migrate an old project of mine to this new datbase.

Mostly I am fine but I have one mySQL query which I cannot “translate” to PostgresSQL without any help.

So maybe one of you is able to help?

This is the mySQL Query

SELECT @calc_days := CASE WHEN t.tool_purchasedate > $1 THEN DATEDIFF($2, t.tool_purchasedate) + 1 ELSE DATEDIFF($2, $1) + 1 END AS calc_days, @used_days := IFNULL( (SELECT SUM(DATEDIFF(CASE WHEN order_enddate <= $2 THEN order_enddate ELSE $2 END, CASE WHEN order_startdate >= $1 THEN order_startdate ELSE $1 END) + 1) FROM ge_ordertool LEFT JOIN ge_order ON ordertool_order = order_id WHERE ordertool_tool = t.tool_id AND order_enddate >= $1 AND order_startdate <= $1 ), 0) AS used_days, ROUND((@used_days * 100) / @calc_days) AS percentage FROM ....

where $1 is the start date and $2 is the end date of the date interval I want to look at.

My problem is, that there seems to be no inline variable declare in Postgres. Otherwise I could solve the problem myself.

so how do you solve such problems in Postgres?