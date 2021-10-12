Can anyone suggest a landing page type of theme?

I’m looking for a theme to create 1 page ‘landing pages’ that would be a summary of what is about to follow in my different WP sites. The ones I’ve found so far aren’t simple enough (I usually have the opposite problem). Ideally, I’d like to have the option to have each landing page look slightly different, like a different color from the previous one and maybe slightly different pattern. I can do it manually, but I’m pressed for time.

Thanks in advance.