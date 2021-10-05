Can anyone see anything wrong with this code?

Wow! I must really be in trouble…Your program printed a totally blank screen for me… no echo no nothing…
But i continued to try different samples and moved to a new server that was not as secure as mine and I made a new db name with one table mytable… and i finally found one example that worked for me as shown below… I am completely amazed I never had any problem getting most examples to work for me… I tried your $LJRforms table and non $ LJRforms and neither worked so i tried the $mytable and no $ mytable… total blank screen… not even the word test showed so there may be a php error since it never printed the “testing word” and would explain the fully blank screen once that sucker hits a php error its dead…
I will search it closely for php errors but doubt if i will see one.
Here is the accidental one that worked…
<?php
ini_set('display_errors', 'On');
error_reporting(E_ALL);
echo "Testing.<br><br>";
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
$username="crontest_test";
$password="TangoZulu911@";
$database="crontest_test";
$mysqli = new mysqli("localhost", $username, $password, $database);
// $mysqli = new mysqli("localhost", "idxseopr_crm", "TangoZulu911@", "idxseopr_crm");
// $mysqli->select_db($database) or die( "Unable to select database");
$cnt=0;
$query = "SELECT first_name, last_name FROM mytable";
$result = $mysqli->query($query);
/* fetch associative array */
while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
$cnt++;
print "$cnt ";
printf("%s %s\n", $row["first_name"], $row["last_name"]);
// printf("%s (%s)\n", $row["first_name"], $row["last_name"]);
// the (%s)\n" adds the parenthesis around last name.. 1 Randall (Ivey)
echo "<br>";
}
// $result = $mysqli -> query("SELECT first_name, last_name FROM mytable");
echo "<br>Printed rows are: " . $result -> num_rows;
Output of the accidental sample that worked out of hundreds of others…that failed.
By looking at what my puter can understand someone may be able to see a clue as to why
its so dang pick… never seen anything like it…
The fields in the mytable db is
first_name
last_name
email
phone
My query asked for only last and first name… so looks good…
Testing.
1 Randall Ivey
2 Sissy Joiner
3 Bobby Scraper
4 Sally Jally
5 James Chandler
6 Sally Jally
7 Susie Johnson
8 Lucy Gradious
9 Tammy Sinclair
Printed rows are: 9
Below i will send what i copied and pasted to see if i may have left out a crucial comma or ; but i copied it exact… but just in case… since the no print of even the word “Testing” suggests a php error…
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1); // MAXIMUM ERROR REPORTING
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
echo "<pre> Testing.<br>";
if(10) :
$hostname = 'localhost';
$username = "myusername";
$password = "mypassword";
$database = "mydatabase";
endif;
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
$mysqli = new mysqli($hostname, $username, $password, $database);
# $mysqli->select_db($database) or die( "Unable to select database");
echo '<pre>'; // add linefeds
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
print_r($mysqli);
echo '<hr>';
// Perform query
if ($result = $mysqli -> query("SELECT * FROM `$mytable`")) {
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
echo '<hr><b> $result ==> </b>';
print_r($result);
echo '<hr>';
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
echo "<br><b> Returned rows are: </b>"
.$result -> num_rows;
echo '<hr>';
// Perform query
if ($result = $mysqli -> query("SELECT * FROM `$mytable`")) {
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
echo '<hr><b> $result ==> </b>';
print_r($result);
echo '<hr>';
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
echo "<br><b> Returned rows are: </b>"
.$result -> num_rows;
echo '<hr>';
// Free result set
# $result -> free_result();
}
// $tmp = $mysqli->close();
Not sure why the if 10 statement is around my uses and pass but i removed it temp to try and no help… Also i was not aware of ever putting a $ sign in front of the table name… but i tried it both ways with and without… can you explain that… always looking to learn some thing new…|
Thank you so very much for all the extra effort you put in… its greatly appreciated…
_________OUICK UPDATE before you start pulling your hair out… mine is all gone ______
So hold off till i check… here is what it did after i removed all of the program after this point:
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1); // MAXIMUM ERROR REPORTING
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
echo "
Testing.
";
if(10) :
$hostname = 'localhost';
$username = "myusername";
$password = "mypassword";
$database = "mydatabase";
endif;
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
$mysqli = new mysqli($hostname, $username, $password, $database);
// Warning: mysqli::__construct(): (HY000/1045): Access denied for user
'myusername'@'localhost' (using password: YES) in /home/crontest/public_html/Test/open7.php on line 17
Based on this error.. i am confirming that mysqli in in my php info... I had checked it on the site i was working but now that have moved to a new less secure site need to check again.. will let you know in 10 min...
Nope looks like the mysqli is loaded... heck..
## mysqli
|MysqlI Support|enabled|
| --- | --- |
|Client API library version|mysqlnd 5.0.12-dev - 20150407 - $Id: 7cc7cc96e675f6d72e5cf0f267f48e167c2abb23 $|
Failing that command may be the reason its failing many of the other examples i tried.d.