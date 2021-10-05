Can anyone see anything wrong with this code?

Wow! I must really be in trouble…Your program printed a totally blank screen for me… no echo no nothing…

But i continued to try different samples and moved to a new server that was not as secure as mine and I made a new db name with one table mytable… and i finally found one example that worked for me as shown below… I am completely amazed I never had any problem getting most examples to work for me… I tried your $LJRforms table and non $ LJRforms and neither worked so i tried the $mytable and no $ mytable… total blank screen… not even the word test showed so there may be a php error since it never printed the “testing word” and would explain the fully blank screen once that sucker hits a php error its dead…

I will search it closely for php errors but doubt if i will see one.

Here is the accidental one that worked…

<?php ini_set('display_errors', 'On'); error_reporting(E_ALL); echo "Testing.<br><br>"; mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT); $username="crontest_test"; $password="TangoZulu911@"; $database="crontest_test"; $mysqli = new mysqli("localhost", $username, $password, $database); // $mysqli = new mysqli("localhost", "idxseopr_crm", "TangoZulu911@", "idxseopr_crm"); // $mysqli->select_db($database) or die( "Unable to select database"); $cnt=0; $query = "SELECT first_name, last_name FROM mytable"; $result = $mysqli->query($query); /* fetch associative array */ while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { $cnt++; print "$cnt "; printf("%s %s

", $row["first_name"], $row["last_name"]); // printf("%s (%s)

", $row["first_name"], $row["last_name"]); // the (%s)

" adds the parenthesis around last name.. 1 Randall (Ivey) echo "<br>"; } // $result = $mysqli -> query("SELECT first_name, last_name FROM mytable"); echo "<br>Printed rows are: " . $result -> num_rows;

Output of the accidental sample that worked out of hundreds of others…that failed.

By looking at what my puter can understand someone may be able to see a clue as to why

its so dang pick… never seen anything like it…

The fields in the mytable db is

first_name

last_name

email

phone

My query asked for only last and first name… so looks good…

Testing.

1 Randall Ivey

2 Sissy Joiner

3 Bobby Scraper

4 Sally Jally

5 James Chandler

6 Sally Jally

7 Susie Johnson

8 Lucy Gradious

9 Tammy Sinclair

Printed rows are: 9

Below i will send what i copied and pasted to see if i may have left out a crucial comma or ; but i copied it exact… but just in case… since the no print of even the word “Testing” suggests a php error…

<?php declare(strict_types=1); error_reporting(-1); // MAXIMUM ERROR REPORTING ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); echo "<pre> Testing.<br>"; if(10) : $hostname = 'localhost'; $username = "myusername"; $password = "mypassword"; $database = "mydatabase"; endif; mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT); $mysqli = new mysqli($hostname, $username, $password, $database); # $mysqli->select_db($database) or die( "Unable to select database"); echo '<pre>'; // add linefeds echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>'; print_r($mysqli); echo '<hr>'; // Perform query if ($result = $mysqli -> query("SELECT * FROM `$mytable`")) { echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>'; echo '<hr><b> $result ==> </b>'; print_r($result); echo '<hr>'; echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>'; echo "<br><b> Returned rows are: </b>" .$result -> num_rows; echo '<hr>'; // Perform query if ($result = $mysqli -> query("SELECT * FROM `$mytable`")) { echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>'; echo '<hr><b> $result ==> </b>'; print_r($result); echo '<hr>'; echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>'; echo "<br><b> Returned rows are: </b>" .$result -> num_rows; echo '<hr>'; // Free result set # $result -> free_result(); } // $tmp = $mysqli->close();

Not sure why the if 10 statement is around my uses and pass but i removed it temp to try and no help… Also i was not aware of ever putting a $ sign in front of the table name… but i tried it both ways with and without… can you explain that… always looking to learn some thing new…|

Thank you so very much for all the extra effort you put in… its greatly appreciated…

_________OUICK UPDATE before you start pulling your hair out… mine is all gone ______

So hold off till i check… here is what it did after i removed all of the program after this point:

Testing.

"; if(10) : $hostname = 'localhost'; $username = "myusername"; $password = "mypassword"; $database = "mydatabase"; endif; mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT); $mysqli = new mysqli($hostname, $username, $password, $database); // Warning: mysqli::__construct(): (HY000/1045): Access denied for user 'myusername'@'localhost' (using password: YES) in /home/crontest/public_html/Test/open7.php on line 17 Based on this error.. i am confirming that mysqli in in my php info... I had checked it on the site i was working but now that have moved to a new less secure site need to check again.. will let you know in 10 min... Nope looks like the mysqli is loaded... heck.. ## mysqli |MysqlI Support|enabled| | --- | --- | |Client API library version|mysqlnd 5.0.12-dev - 20150407 - $Id: 7cc7cc96e675f6d72e5cf0f267f48e167c2abb23 $| Failing that command may be the reason its failing many of the other examples i tried.d.