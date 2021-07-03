Can anyone see anything wrong with this code?

Yes and i inserted the phpmyinfo as you suggested and here is what i got…
mysqli: Zak Greant, Georg Richter, Andrey Hristov, Ulf Wendel
Client API library version mysqlnd 7.4.20
mysqli.default_port 3306
API Extensions mysqli,pdo_mysql
Thank you so much for your suggestions… I appreciate it very much…
Yes and i inserted the phpmyinfo as you suggested and here is what i got…
The following are in the wp-config.php
define( ‘WP_DEBUG’, true );
define( ‘WP_DEBUG-LOG’, true );
define( ‘SAVEQUERIES’, true );
But when i go to wp-content and look around i do not see the standard error file that normally is associated here… and only very few thing kick off the regular php error log… as i showed one that when i added “yeah buddy” to the php file and i have shown that error log report here also.
I have tried adding this to the top of the php file to no avail.
ini_set('display_errors', 'On');
error_reporting(E_ALL);
echo "<h2>PHP BEGINS.</h2>";
The echo php begins prints perfectly but all the other crap does not even show an error when i add ‘yeah buddy’ to the php file… but it does throw an error in the php error log…
For info:
I have tried adding this to the top of the php file to no avail.
ini_set('display_errors', 'On');
error_reporting(E_ALL);
echo "<h2>PHP BEGINS.</h2>";
But thanks for all the suggestions as I have seen so much more response from this forum than from a hundred others… No… i did not post this in any other forum… just saying very rare to get this much response… and its very much appreciated…
Yes… error logs rarely show anything but further down this page i show what error came up in the error logs when i inserted a bad command like ‘yeah buddy’ in the top of the php file…
Thank you for your responce.
I tried pdo version and object version and everything i can think of is why i suspect the High level security system PxaxtxcxhxSxtxaxcxk i am using maybe be interfering… i have searched the htaccess to see what i can find and did find some stop showing errors which i have disabled…as shown here…
Even with this disabled I still see no debug file landing in the wp-content folder as it normally should.’ I removed that code as it was messing up my screen basically what the htaccess code was doing was killing the ability to write a debug file… removeing it did not allow a debug…
All the xxxx is my attempt to make it print so yu can see it… disregard all the xxx.
Anyway what it shows is they prevented logging to the debug file…
The double selection was my bad as i was combining code from two different sections and i liked that one since it had error checking. Should it still work if you do select the db twice… but either way no error of any source was showing… I will remove the seond line and see if anything changes.
Thanks for your response i really appreciate it.
This indicates that both the mysqli and PDO_Mysql extensions are installed.
As to the php syntax error showing up in the log file. This indicates that at least that level of error_reporting is set and log_errors is set to ON.
The reason that adding the error_reporting/display_errors settings in your code doesn’t show the php syntax error is because your code never runs upon a syntax error, so those two lines of code are never executed to alter those settings. I would leave those lines in for the time being, so that you don’t need to keep checking the error log to see any run-time errors.
The reason you are not seeing any result from the rest of your code, when you remove the line causing the php syntax error, is because of the logic being used in the file. You have an if() conditional statement around the ->query() call, which is apparently failing due to an error, but because the code is not doing anything when the if() is false, you are not getting any output.
You need to do this -
You would then remove that if() conditional logic from the code.
If you had the same conditional statement around the ->query() call, you won’t get any output when the query fails due to an error.
For the PDO version of the code, the connection always uses an exception for an error. If you follow he advice I gave about using exceptions for all database statements that can fail, you would enable exceptions for errors when you make the database connection. This would be causing a php uncaught exception error (assuming that error_reporting is set to E_ALL), which would cause the actual error information to be either displayed or logged, depending on the display_errors and log_errors settings.
I rem out the extra select with no change… but thanks for pointing that out… every day I learn a tiny bit more… but I still suspect a security problem… but cannot figure out why no error… but that is life i guess… Thanks for the help.
I tested your code and the only thing I can say is maybe the table is misspelled or doesn’t exist. Double check your table spelling.
I rem’d out the extra selection and removed the if as you suggested and here is what i got… looks like we are finally getting some action: Thank you so much… hope i am responding to the correct person… getting confusing…
Notice : Trying to get property ‘num_rows’ of non-object in /home/myusername/public_html/_mysqli/open3.php on line 25
Returned rows are:
Here is the complete file now…
<?php
ini_set('display_errors', 'On');
error_reporting(E_ALL);
echo "Testing.<br>";
$username="myuser";
$password="mypass";
$database="mbdatabase";
$mysqli = new mysqli("localhost", $username, $password, $database);
// $mysqli->select_db($database) or die( "Unable to select database");
// Perform query
// if ($result = $mysqli -> query("SELECT * FROM LJRforms")) {
// echo "Returned rows are: " . $result -> num_rows;
// }
$result = $mysqli -> query("SELECT * FROM LJRforms");
echo "Returned rows are: " . $result -> num_rows;
// $mysqli->close();
If i could get it to pull the rows or anything from the db… i think i can handle if from there in case my code is wrong and you want to mod it to pull one or two fields i have included a couple of fields from the DB… I see someone just asked about confirming the table… table confirmed as LJRforms.
Wait one while i get a couple fields.
id, category_id, is_published, name, description
Would changing form * to like id, category_id make it simpler to test? LIke maybe
$result = $mysqli → query(“SELECT id, description FROM forms”);
echo "Returned rows are: " . $result → num_rows;
Nope: tested that and gave same error
Notice : Trying to get property ‘num_rows’ of non-object in /home/idxseopremium/public_html/_mysqli/open3.php on line 18
Returned rows are:
Non-object: am i mixing two different types of code here… some object and some pdo…
Thanks for your help.
IF a few fields will help anyone with other idea here are a few…
LJRforms dbase fields = id, category_id, is_published, name, description
confirmed… LJRforms with fields id, category_id, is_published, name, description
its been 2 years but i have done a lot of this type coding and never a problem is why I wonderd if some sort of hi tech security is holding me back… I may move to one of my low cost servers and try the same code… it cant be this hard… thanks for your input…
This is actually a follow-on error. The actual problem is that the sql query failed for some reason. To enable exceptions for errors for the mysqli extension (everyone here was hoping you would switch to the much better PDO extension) add the following line of code before the point where you make the database connection -
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
If you are still having problems then try this script which I have tested:
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1); // MAXIMUM ERROR REPORTING
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
echo "<pre> Testing.<br>";
if(10) :
$hostname = 'localhost';
$username = "myusername";
$password = "mypassword";
$database = "mydatabase";
endif;
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
$mysqli = new mysqli($hostname, $username, $password, $database);
# $mysqli->select_db($database) or die( "Unable to select database");
echo '<pre>'; // add linefeds
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
print_r($mysqli);
echo '<hr>';
// Perform query
if ($result = $mysqli -> query("SELECT * FROM `$LJRforms`")) {
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
echo '<hr><b> $result ==> </b>';
print_r($result);
echo '<hr>';
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
echo "<br><b> Returned rows are: </b>"
.$result -> num_rows;
echo '<hr>';
// Free result set
# $result -> free_result();
}
// $tmp = $mysqli->close();
Output:
This sounds like your query is returning false. The only 2 data type that comes from a query selection is either an object or Boolean. That’s why it’s saying you’re trying to get a property from a non-object variable. Only 1 explanation is that it’s returning false and therefore
num_rows doesn’t exist in the context of a Boolean. Which goes back to my statement about checking for misspelling of the database and table.
Also, you should try using a local database just to make sure it’s not a security permission problem.
Wow! I must really be in trouble…Your program printed a totally blank screen for me… no echo no nothing…
But i continued to try different samples and moved to a new server that was not as secure as mine and I made a new db name with one table mytable… and i finally found one example that worked for me as shown below… I am completely amazed I never had any problem getting most examples to work for me… I tried your $LJRforms table and non $ LJRforms and neither worked so i tried the $mytable and no $ mytable… total blank screen… not even the word test showed so there may be a php error since it never printed the “testing word” and would explain the fully blank screen once that sucker hits a php error its dead…
I will search it closely for php errors but doubt if i will see one.
Here is the accidental one that worked…
<?php
ini_set('display_errors', 'On');
error_reporting(E_ALL);
echo "Testing.<br><br>";
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
$username="crontest_test";
$password="TangoZulu911@";
$database="crontest_test";
$mysqli = new mysqli("localhost", $username, $password, $database);
// $mysqli = new mysqli("localhost", "idxseopr_crm", "TangoZulu911@", "idxseopr_crm");
// $mysqli->select_db($database) or die( "Unable to select database");
$cnt=0;
$query = "SELECT first_name, last_name FROM mytable";
$result = $mysqli->query($query);
/* fetch associative array */
while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
$cnt++;
print "$cnt ";
printf("%s %s\n", $row["first_name"], $row["last_name"]);
// printf("%s (%s)\n", $row["first_name"], $row["last_name"]);
// the (%s)\n" adds the parenthesis around last name.. 1 Randall (Ivey)
echo "<br>";
}
// $result = $mysqli -> query("SELECT first_name, last_name FROM mytable");
echo "<br>Printed rows are: " . $result -> num_rows;
Output of the accidental sample that worked out of hundreds of others…that failed.
By looking at what my puter can understand someone may be able to see a clue as to why
its so dang pick… never seen anything like it…
The fields in the mytable db is
first_name
last_name
email
phone
My query asked for only last and first name… so looks good…
Testing.
1 Randall Ivey
2 Sissy Joiner
3 Bobby Scraper
4 Sally Jally
5 James Chandler
6 Sally Jally
7 Susie Johnson
8 Lucy Gradious
9 Tammy Sinclair
Printed rows are: 9
Below i will send what i copied and pasted to see if i may have left out a crucial comma or ; but i copied it exact… but just in case… since the no print of even the word “Testing” suggests a php error…
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1); // MAXIMUM ERROR REPORTING
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
echo "<pre> Testing.<br>";
if(10) :
$hostname = 'localhost';
$username = "myusername";
$password = "mypassword";
$database = "mydatabase";
endif;
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
$mysqli = new mysqli($hostname, $username, $password, $database);
# $mysqli->select_db($database) or die( "Unable to select database");
echo '<pre>'; // add linefeds
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
print_r($mysqli);
echo '<hr>';
// Perform query
if ($result = $mysqli -> query("SELECT * FROM `$mytable`")) {
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
echo '<hr><b> $result ==> </b>';
print_r($result);
echo '<hr>';
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
echo "<br><b> Returned rows are: </b>"
.$result -> num_rows;
echo '<hr>';
// Perform query
if ($result = $mysqli -> query("SELECT * FROM `$mytable`")) {
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
echo '<hr><b> $result ==> </b>';
print_r($result);
echo '<hr>';
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
echo "<br><b> Returned rows are: </b>"
.$result -> num_rows;
echo '<hr>';
// Free result set
# $result -> free_result();
}
// $tmp = $mysqli->close();
Not sure why the if 10 statement is around my uses and pass but i removed it temp to try and no help… Also i was not aware of ever putting a $ sign in front of the table name… but i tried it both ways with and without… can you explain that… always looking to learn some thing new…|
Thank you so very much for all the extra effort you put in… its greatly appreciated…
_________OUICK UPDATE before you start pulling your hair out… mine is all gone ______
So hold off till i check… here is what it did after i removed all of the program after this point:
Testing.
"; if(10) : $hostname = 'localhost'; $username = "myusername"; $password = "mypassword"; $database = "mydatabase"; endif; mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT); $mysqli = new mysqli($hostname, $username, $password, $database); // Warning: mysqli::__construct(): (HY000/1045): Access denied for user 'myusername'@'localhost' (using password: YES) in /home/crontest/public_html/Test/open7.php on line 17 Based on this error.. i am confirming that mysqli in in my php info... I had checked it on the site i was working but now that have moved to a new less secure site need to check again.. will let you know in 10 min... Nope looks like the mysqli is loaded... heck.. ## mysqli |MysqlI Support|enabled| | --- | --- | |Client API library version|mysqlnd 5.0.12-dev - 20150407 - $Id: 7cc7cc96e675f6d72e5cf0f267f48e167c2abb23 $| Failing that command may be the reason its failing many of the other examples i tried.d.
I am desperate i will run anything to get the tools together to do some inserting into the db…
Do you have a full PDO example that i could try… When i search for samples i think i may be mixing like the db connect and then the actual commands like insert or get… and that may be part of my problem… Never had problems like this… my mysql is like 5. something…
Is that important?
The above is weird operation. You should have gotten a fatal runtime error containing that same information, not just a php Warning (just tested using a copy/paste of the posted code.) This is acting like the mysqli_report() had no effect or isn’t actually in the code that’s running on the server. AFAIK, there’s no way, with that mysqli_report setting, for you to get just a php Warning. Wondering what php version you are using and where you got it from?
This means that the database credentials you are using doesn’t match any database user that’s been created and given permissions on the database server. While you should create a specific user, with only the necessary permissions, you can for debugging, use the root user and root password.
Yes. This would be a common problem in any attempt to connect and you would only know this if you have error handling for the connection that successfully gives you the actual raw error information. In the above mass of trial/error, you indicated that one combination worked? What were the username/password values in the case and are they the same values you used for the Access denied … error?
Some of the weirdness up to this point could be due to mysqli issues. Most of the contributing forum members have moved on and are using the much simpler, better designed, universal, PDO extension. The following is typical connection/configuration settings for the PDO extension -
$DB_HOST = ''; // database host name or ip address
$DB_USER = ''; // database username
$DB_PASS = ''; // database password
$DB_NAME = ''; // database name
$DB_ENCODING = 'utf8'; // db character encoding. set to match your database table's character set
$options = [PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION, // set the error mode to exceptions
PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false, // run real prepared queries
PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC, // set default fetch mode to assoc
];
$pdo = new pdo("mysql:host=$DB_HOST;dbname=$DB_NAME;charset=$DB_ENCODING",$DB_USER,$DB_PASS,$options);
Once you have a PDO connection, in $pdo, you can use the pdo methods, such as ->query(), ->prepare() to run or prepare a query. These return a PDOStatement object. You can use the pdostatement methods to execute a prepared query and deal with the result from a query.
Assuming the sql statement at the start of this thread is what you want to execute and loop over the result from -
// note: list out the columns you are selecting
// almost every select query needs an ORDER BY term
$sql = "SELECT * FROM LJRforms";
$stmt = $pdo->query($sql);
// since this query will return a set of zero or more rows of data, fetch all of them into an appropriately named php variable, then test/use this variable at the point of producing the output
$ljr_data = $stmt->fetchAll();
// at the point of testing/looping over the data
if(!$ljr_data)
{
echo "<p>There is no data to display.</p>";
}
else
{
echo "Number of returned rows: " . count($ljr_data);
foreach($ljr_data as $row)
{
echo 'whatever you want using elements in $row...';
}
}
Not sure why it was completely dead when first loaded… but i loaded your pgm again and here is the result… I can see that it pulled out the num_rows =9 on mine which is correct and it pulled out field count of 4 which is correct…
and here it is… so looks like your code works fine on my machine… is it pdo, object or what I need stick with one… i may be mixing pdo code and object or one of the other methods…
From the looks of your print out if i use the correct commands for Insert, and a few other commands it will work…
Thanks for all your help…
Testing.
line: 18
mysqli Object
(
[affected_rows] => 0
[client_info] => mysqlnd 5.0.12-dev - 20150407 - $Id: 7cc7cc96e675f6d72e5cf0f267f48e167c2abb23 $
[client_version] => 50012
[connect_errno] => 0
[connect_error] =>
[errno] => 0
[error] =>
[error_list] => Array
(
)
[field_count] => 0
[host_info] => Localhost via UNIX socket
[info] =>
[insert_id] => 0
[server_info] => 5.7.34
[server_version] => 50734
[stat] => Uptime: 1070084 Threads: 2 Questions: 100900795 Slow queries: 0 Opens: 3416874 Flush tables: 1 Open tables: 2000 Queries per second avg: 94.292
[sqlstate] => 00000
[protocol_version] => 10
[thread_id] => 1423336
[warning_count] => 0
)
line: 26
$result ==> mysqli_result Object
(
[current_field] => 0
[field_count] => 4 correct for my site...
[lengths] =>
[num_rows] => 9 correct for my site...
[type] => 0
)
line: 31
Returned rows are: 9
I am on a roll now Thanks…
I added the following to your code and it printed all your stuff plus mine at the end… Now if i find an insert command that works with your code I will be on a real roll…
The code I added is the example code that I found on the web and it worked on my site and that is the only example i could find till you sent me your code… Thank you…
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
echo "<br><b> Returned rows are: </b>"
.$result -> num_rows;
echo '<hr>';
// Free result set
# $result -> free_result();
}
// $tmp = $mysqli->close();
// My added code below..
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
$query = "SELECT first_name, last_name FROM mytable";
$result = $mysqli->query($query);
/* fetch associative array */
while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
$cnt++;
print "$cnt ";
printf("%s %s\n", $row["first_name"], $row["last_name"]);
// printf("%s (%s)\n", $row["first_name"], $row["last_name"]);
// the (%s)\n" adds the parenthesis around last name.. 1 Randall (Ivey)
echo "<br>";
}
// $result = $mysqli -> query("SELECT first_name, last_name FROM mytable");
echo "<br>Printed rows are: " . $result -> num_rows;
echo '<br>line: ' .__line__ .'<br>';
my output at end of your code… GREAT!
Plus I learned a new way to add line numbers to my code when the editor does not provide them as i use notepad a lot when in a hurry… Thanks for that alsol
$result ==> mysqli_result Object
(
[current_field] => 0
[field_count] => 4
[lengths] =>
[num_rows] => 9
[type] => 0
)
line: 31
Returned rows are: 9
line: 45
**My output for code at at the end of your code.**
1 Randall Ivey
2 Sissy Joiner
3 Bobby Scraper
4 Sally Jally
5 James Chandler
6 Sally Jally
7 Susie Johnson
8 Lucy Gradious
9 Tammy Sinclair
Printed rows are: 9
line: 59
Check out the following site which has some very good examples: